He discovered a piece of Black history. He's now on a mission to honor it.

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond man is on a quest to honor the founders of an African American newspaper that was started in the 1800s.

Reginald Carter's mission has taken him across Virginia, raising support and funds for a DMV specialty license plate that commemorates the Richmond Planet Newspaper.

The Richmond Planet was a Black-owned and operated newspaper founded by 13 free slaves. Carter stumbled upon this information while doing some research.

"We were starting a campaign to take down a Confederate monument and I was informed about a lynching that took place in my hometown of Tappahannock," Carter said. "I saw John Mitchell wrote a story, so for me, I said, okay, if a Richmond newspaper wrote a story about a lynching in the 1800s, that had to be a big deal."

The finding intrigued him.

"In the spirit of Black History Month, I would say that you know, I can only imagine how hard it would have been to not only run a newspaper but to run a Black-owned newspaper in the heart of the Confederacy. It took unity and strength," Carter said.

Carter's push for a Richmond Planet specialty license tag gained momentum as he spent 2021 crossing the Commonwealth.

"It's going to be inclusive for anyone and everyone who celebrates Black excellence," Carter said.

He collected hundreds of pre-orders, surpassing what the DMV required of him. His efforts even gained the attention of some high-profile supporters.

"All the way from Chris Brown to Meek Mill, Mike Vick, Allen Iverson. All those individuals except for Meek Mill are Virginia natives that have endorsed it. So like I said, I have more than 450 which was the goal," Carter said.

The bill is now in the General Assembly transportation subcommittee.

"There are less than eight African American license plates in America. So if this one, or when this one is approved, it's historic within itself," Carter said. "You can't tell American history without telling Black history. In that same respect, you can't tell Virginia history without telling John Mitchell and the Richmond Planet's history."

Lawmakers could decide on the license plate by March. If approved, it would take effect on July 1.