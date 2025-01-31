Hanover County Public Schools employee wrote, produced 2 songs on Grammy-nominated album

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A Hanover County Public Schools employee is heading to Los Angeles for the Grammy Awards.

AJ Young, a family engagement support specialist at Ashland Elementary School, made contributions to a Grammy-nominated album.

Young wrote and produced two songs on the Mad Skillz album "The Seven Number Ones" which is nominated for Best Spoken Word Poetry Album.



"How cool is that?! We're pulling for you, Mr. Young!" the school system said in a Facebook post.



