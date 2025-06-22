Richmond block party raises awareness about sickle cell disease

RICHMOND, Va. — HCA Virginia held a community block party outside Retreat Doctor's Hospital in Richmond to raise awareness about sickle cell disease.

The event, organized by HCA Virginia's Black Colleague Network, also collected blood donations for those affected by the disease.

Sickle cell disease is a genetic condition that disproportionately affects African Americans.

"With over 4,000 Virginians living with this conditions, regular blood transfusions are a lifeline, helping manage symptoms and prevent severe complications," organizers said.

Accordingly, there is a critical need for blood donations to help those with the lifelong condition.

Thanks to the American Red Cross and the Sickle Cell Foundation, block party attendees were able to donate blood to save lives.

Along with supporting the cause, guests enjoyed live music, shopping with local vendors and more activities throughout the afternoon.

