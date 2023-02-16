Watch Now
HCA plans to build an emergency center in Richmond across from The Diamond

A rendering of the planned building to rise near Ellen Road and North Arthur Ashe Boulevard. HCA has signed a lease on space in the building for an emergency center.
Posted at 9:53 AM, Feb 16, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- As it plots out a new hospital in Hanover County, HCA Virginia is eyeing a new project in the Richmond.

The healthcare giant is planning to establish 12,000-square-foot emergency center at 3054 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd., where it intends to occupy most of the ground floor of a seven-story mixed-use building that Thalhimer Realty Partners plans to build near the intersection with Ellen Road. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

