Hazmat crews respond to VCU after breaker in microwave causes chemical spill; public asked to avoid area

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on June 24, 2025
RICHMOND, Va. — Hazmat crews are responding to Oliver Hall on Virginia Commonwealth University's campus.

According to a VCU spokesperson, Oliver Hall along West Main Street was evacuated at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday after a chemical spill caused by a breaker in a microwave, which caused it to malfunction.

"The smoke was contained under a hood and inside one classroom. Hazmat crews with Richmond Fire are on scene and checking the area," a university spokesperson said.

The public is advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

