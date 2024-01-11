Watch Now
Developers ready to kick off transformation of Haxall hydro plant into ‘Padel Plant

wtvr
Posted at 6:09 AM, Jan 11, 2024
RICHMOND, Va. -- The game plan to transform the Haxall Canal hydro plant into a racquet sports venue has been put into play.

Local development firm Thalhimer Realty Partners and Washington, D.C.’s Nordheimer Cos. this week purchased the former hydroelectric plant at 1201 Haxall Point for $3.15 million.

The firms also confirmed this week that they’re preparing to convert the 124-year-old plant into Padel Plant, a venue with about a half-dozen padel courts plus a few pickleball courts and a food-and-beverage concept.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

