Why the Hatch Local food hall is closing in Richmond

Posted at 9:04 AM, Jan 19, 2024
RICHMOND, Va. -- The food hall trend that’s proven popular in other cities appears to be fading in Richmond.

Hatch Local Food Hall, the first such concept of its kind in the city limits at 400-414 Hull St. in Manchester, plans to cease operations this spring after two years in business.

The food hall’s space will be repurposed for use by Hatch Kitchen, a local food incubator that co-owned and operated the food hall with local real estate development firm Lynx Ventures. Their exact plans for the space have yet to be announced.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

