Police: Gunman on bicycle kills man in car

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police have identified a driver who was shot and killed in Henrico County on Tuesday night.

Hassan Dixon, 51, was shot near the intersection of Parkview Avenue and E. Laburnum Avenue at about 7 p.m., according to Henrico Police.

"[Dixon] was in a sedan and an adult male suspect arrived on a bicycle when the two engaged one another," an email from Henrico Police spokesperson Lt. Matt Pecka read. "During their interaction, shots were fired into the vehicle."

Dixon was later discovered at Carolina Avenue and Meadowbridge Road in Richmond where he died.

"The suspect fled on his bicycle towards Richmond-Henrico Turnpike on Laburnum Avenue," Peck continued.

Police provided the following description of the gunman:

Black male

Black tennis shoes with white soles

Dark longer styled shorts

Grey-hooded sweatshirt

Baseball hat with a white top and dark brim with a circular sticker

Camouflage backpack

"While law enforcement partners with Richmond Police secured the scene and began investigating this deadly incident, the original location was determined to be in Henrico County," Pecka said. "Henrico Police worked with Richmond and is assuming the lead into this homicide investigation."

Anyone with information was asked to call Detective Rosser at 804-501-5247 or Crimestoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

