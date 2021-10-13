Grandfather killed in Henrico shooting: 'He was an amazing family man'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Hassan Dixon Jr. wanted the world to know about his dad.

"He was an amazing family man," the 28-year-old son said. "One of the most important things he taught me is always to take care of family."

The Dixon family is in need of extra care these days.

They are mourning the untimely death of 51-year-old Hassan Dixon — a victim of gun violence.

Dixon family photo

Dixon man was shot and killed while in his car on Tuesday, October 12.

"[Dixon] was in a sedan and an adult male suspect arrived on a bicycle when the two engaged one another," an email from Henrico Police spokesperson Lt. Matt Pecka read. "During their interaction, shots were fired into the vehicle."

That was near the intersection of Parkview Avenue and E. Laburnum Avenue at about 7 p.m., according to Henrico Police. Dixon was able to drive about a mile to Carolina Avenue and Meadowbridge Road in Richmond where he died.

"He loved his family very, very much," his son said. "He was always big on family and wanted nothing but the best for us all. He taught me how to be a protector and provider for the family. He was a great man."

The grandfather of four lived in Colonial Heights where he worked in the HVAC business, but grew up in Richmond and spent his childhood in the West End, Northside, and Southside. He attended both George Wythe and Maggie Walker high schools, his brother Will Dixon shared.

"My brother was known as a gentle giant," Will Dixon said. "He loved his family."

Dixon family photo

Henrico Police are still investigating Dixon's death. No information has been released about the interaction Dixon had with the gunman prior to the fatal shooting.

"The suspect fled on his bicycle towards Richmond-Henrico Turnpike on Laburnum Avenue," Pecka continued.

Police provided the following description of the gunman:

Black male

Black tennis shoes with white soles

Dark longer styled shorts

Grey-hooded sweatshirt

Baseball hat with a white top and dark brim with a circular sticker

Camouflage backpack



Anyone with information was asked to call Detective Rosser at 804-501-5247 or Crimestoppers at 804-780-1000.

The Dixon family established a GoFundMe to help ease the cost of a proper burial.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.