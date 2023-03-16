Richmond attorney Haskell Brown resigns after DUI arrest

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond City Attorney Haskell C. Brown, III has resigned from his job effective immediately, a Richmond City Council spokesperson confirmed Thursday.

Brown was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol in Richmond earlier this month.

"Driving under the influence is a serious matter and Richmond City Council respects law enforcement. We trust the legal process as it moves forward," the council spokesperson wrote in a March 9 statement about Brown's arrest. "We are awaiting additional information to determine next steps. We will not be able to discuss the details of personnel matters publicly. However, we understand the gravity of these charges."

Brown worked in Richmond for 24 years.

