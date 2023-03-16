Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Richmond attorney Haskell Brown resigns after DUI arrest

Richmond top stories and weather March 16, 2023
Posted at 10:27 AM, Mar 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-16 10:27:50-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond City Attorney Haskell C. Brown, III has resigned from his job effective immediately, a Richmond City Council spokesperson confirmed Thursday.

Brown was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol in Richmond earlier this month.

"Driving under the influence is a serious matter and Richmond City Council respects law enforcement. We trust the legal process as it moves forward," the council spokesperson wrote in a March 9 statement about Brown's arrest. "We are awaiting additional information to determine next steps.  We will not be able to discuss the details of personnel matters publicly. However, we understand the gravity of these charges."

Brown worked in Richmond for 24 years.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone