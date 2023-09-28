Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Harry Potter spreads magic at Richmond elementary school

GeNienne and Bill spent the afternoon at Fairfield Court Elementary School in Richmond to help raise money for the Give a Child a Book campaign. Thanks to you, our colleagues, and sponsors, CBS 6 raised nearly $17,000, or about 2,800 books, for the cause. The Scripps Howard Fund then picked the school to be the recipient of "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone."
Posted at 6:56 AM, Sep 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-28 06:57:57-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- We just can’t get enough of the students at Fairfield Court Elementary School in Richmond.

You may recall that Bill and I spent the afternoon there a few weeks ago on National Read a Book Day to help raise money for the Give a Child a Book campaign.

Thanks to you, our colleagues, and sponsors, CBS 6 raised nearly $17,000, or about 2,800 books, for the cause.

The Scripps Howard Fund then picked the school to be the recipient of "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone."

Give a Child a Book

So Bill and I went back for another visit to surprise the students and teachers with a copy of the book

I went back this week to see if Harry Potter’s magic was sprinkled on the young readers.

"I felt excited because I love Harry Potter!" 10-year-old Kei’asia Bolden said. "I can read it and I can have fun and I can teach my little sister to read. I can keep learning how to read bigger books."

"We’re reading it as a group and I read it by myself," eight-year-old Kimora Arrinoto said.

Literacy coach Tiffany Sneed said her students all feel special and grateful that they were chosen to receive the new book.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Giving-You-a-Voice-480x360.jpg

Giving You A Voice: Contact the CBS 6 Team

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone