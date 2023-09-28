Harry Potter spreads magic at Richmond elementary school

RICHMOND, Va. -- We just can’t get enough of the students at Fairfield Court Elementary School in Richmond.

You may recall that Bill and I spent the afternoon there a few weeks ago on National Read a Book Day to help raise money for the Give a Child a Book campaign.

Thanks to you, our colleagues, and sponsors, CBS 6 raised nearly $17,000, or about 2,800 books, for the cause.

The Scripps Howard Fund then picked the school to be the recipient of "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone."

WTVR

So Bill and I went back for another visit to surprise the students and teachers with a copy of the book

I went back this week to see if Harry Potter’s magic was sprinkled on the young readers.

"I felt excited because I love Harry Potter!" 10-year-old Kei’asia Bolden said. "I can read it and I can have fun and I can teach my little sister to read. I can keep learning how to read bigger books."

"We’re reading it as a group and I read it by myself," eight-year-old Kimora Arrinoto said.

Literacy coach Tiffany Sneed said her students all feel special and grateful that they were chosen to receive the new book.

