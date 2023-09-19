Wingardium Leviosa! How Harry Potter is lifting spirits at a Richmond school

RICHMOND, Va. -- As part of the CBS 6 "If You Give A Child A Book" campaign, the Scripps Howard Foundation and Scholastic partnered to give every third, fourth, and fifth-grade student at Fairfield Court Elementary School in Richmond a book from the Harry Potter series.

Students were called to the lunchroom Tuesday to receive their surprise book.

Two weeks ago, GeNienne Samuels and Bill Fitzgerald visited the school as part of an effort to raise money for the campaign.

The CBS 6 Community came together to raise nearly $17,000 or about 2,800 books.

Scholastic chose Fairfield Court Elementary School students to be the recipients of "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone."

