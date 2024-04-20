'10 long years' after unthinkable loss, Virginia family is 'still processing' tragedy

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Ten years ago, the City of Petersburg was rocked by a quadruple murder, the smallest victim just two years old.

On April 19, 2014, 46-year-old Pauline Wilkins, 46-year-old Vicki Chavis Ansar, 22-year-old Tanqiue Davis, and two-year-old Delvari Chavis were killed in their home at 721 Harding Street.

Wilkins and Ansar were fatally stabbed. Shortly after, the home was set on fire, killing Davis and Delvari.

WTVR

The man behind the murders, Alexander Hill Jr., had threatened Watkin's daughter, Vivian, who was not in the home at the time of the fire, multiple times after their relationship came to an end.

A nation-wide manhunt lasted for about a year. Hill was later convicted in 2017.

WTVR

“10 years, 10 long years and we’re still processing it," said Valerie Chavis Jones, Wilkins' daughter. "This really touched the city, for four family members to go like that."

Now, a decade later, the City of Petersburg is honoring the four slain family members, commemorating April 19 in their honor, and sharing plaques with the family, detailing each victim's story.

WTVR

The family spoke out about domestic violence, encouraging those who may be in an abusive relationship to be wary of the warning signs.

"Domestic violence is something that we need to look more into," Chavis Jones said. "Because once they do it, it's going to happen again."

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.