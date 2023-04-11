Check out the bands ready to rock Norfolk's 47th annual Harborfest

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Harborfest lineup for its 47th year has been announced!

Anyone attending America's largest, longest-running, and free maritime festival and expect to see acts like The Allman Bets Band, Morris Day & the Time, and Cody Christian Band.

The many tall ships that line the Elizabeth River during the fest will include Sultana from Chestertown, Maryland, Kalmar Nyckel from Wilmington, Deleware, and a local favorite- Godspeed from Jamestown, Virginia.

Norfolk's Harborfest is bringing back fan-favorite activities, like body marbling, festival roller skating rink, and the Harborfest Virginia Wine, Spirits, and Craft Beer Garden.

But the fest is pulling new tricks out of their hat, including performers like Cate Great, Wacky Chad, and Aqua Performance Group.

Water events attendees can experience include the Parade of Sail, a Search and Rescue Demo, and the back-again Harborfest Drone Show.

The full music lineup for the Harborfest is as follows:

FRIDAY, JUNE 9

Main Stage



Erin & The Wildfire at 3:15 p.m.

Kendall Street Company at 6:00 p.m.

The Allman Bets Band at 8:00 p.m.

Boathouse Stage



Nate Sacks & the Lifehacks at 4:45 p.m.

The Gold Sauce at 7:00 p.m.

Littkeys at 10:00 p.m.

SATURDAY, JUNE 10

Main Stage

The first two acts are still to be announced.



Morris Day & The Time at 8:15 p.m.

Boathouse Stage



Dustin Furlow at 12:15 p.m.

Allen Hudson & The Halfmoons at 2:45 p.m.

The Chong Band at 7:00 p.m.

SUNDAY, JUNE 11

Main Stage



Cody Christian Band at 2:00 p.m.

Parmalee at 4:30 p.m.

Boathouse Stage



Bobby Blackhat Walters at 12:45 p.m.

BJ Griffin & Galaxy Groove at 3:15 p.m.

You can see more about this year's Harborfest here.