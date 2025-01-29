‘Queen of the Kitchen’ turns 111 years old. Happy Birthday, Estelle!

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, Va. — A Mecklenburg County woman is marking a remarkable milestone today as she turns 111 years old.

Ms. Virginia Phillips Bell, affectionately known as Estelle to her family, is the oldest registered voter in Mecklenburg County.

Born on January 29, 1914, in North View, Ms. Bell has enjoyed a long and vibrant life filled with gardening, crocheting, and completing puzzles.

Her family and friends often refer to her as the "Queen of the Kitchen," renowned for her delicious coconut pie and fried chicken, which she has prepared for many years.

Currently residing at Chase City Health and Rehab, staff members describe Ms. Bell as spunky and wonderful.

Her family shares that she has lived her life by the golden rule: treating everyone the way she would like to be treated.

In celebration of her 111th birthday, a party will be held this Saturday at the nursing home in conjunction with North View Baptist Church. Happy 111th birthday, Ms. Bell!

The Gerontology Research Group, which keeps track of the oldest living people on Earth, lists 116-year-old Inah Canabarro Lucas of Brazil as the oldest living human.

Naomi Whitehead, 114, who now lives in Pennsylvania, is the oldest living American.

Ms. Bell is listed as the 62nd oldest person on that list and the oldest living Virginian.

