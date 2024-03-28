Watch Now
Hanover approves zoning request for 1,200-acre data center project

BizSense
Posted at 6:16 AM, Mar 28, 2024
RICHMOND, Va. -- The Hanover Board of Supervisors has given the nod to a massive planned industrial project outside Ashland.

Development company Tract on Wednesday secured the zoning approval needed to create a 1,200-acre data center park along Hickory Hill Road east of Interstate 95 in Hanover County.

Tract Chief Investment Officer Graham Williams previously told BizSense that the company anticipated the project area would be able to support up to 9 million square feet of data center space spread across 30 buildings on multiple campuses.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

