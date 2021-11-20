Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Charles City woman in need of medication missing

items.[0].image.alt
Hanover County Sheriff's Office
Suzanne Lyons
Posted at 8:57 PM, Nov 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-19 21:26:07-05

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing adult.

Suzanne Lyons, 42, Charles City, was reported missing on Thursday, November 18, 2021. She was last seen walking on Mechanicsville Turnpike in the area of Little Florida Road on Wednesday, November 17.

She was last seen wearing a red jacket, blue jeans and a yellow backpack.

Ms. Lyons does have a medical condition that requires medication.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Suzanne Lyons is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app for their mobile devices to submit their tips. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers