Charles City woman in need of medication missing

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing adult.

Suzanne Lyons, 42, Charles City, was reported missing on Thursday, November 18, 2021. She was last seen walking on Mechanicsville Turnpike in the area of Little Florida Road on Wednesday, November 17.

She was last seen wearing a red jacket, blue jeans and a yellow backpack.

Ms. Lyons does have a medical condition that requires medication.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Suzanne Lyons is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app for their mobile devices to submit their tips. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

