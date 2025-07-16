Hanover firefighters train for water rescues as recent flooding highlights need

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Hanover firefighters received hands-on training at the Robius Boat Landing in Chesterfield Wednesday to earn certification for surface water rescues, a skill that's proven critical during recent flooding events across central Virginia.

The certification these firefighters are earning is recognized nationwide and has been adopted by the Virginia Department of Fire Programs (VDFP) as the standard for properly executing lifesaving maneuvers.

"I'm teaching them how to instruct their own personnel. So these six students will graduate from this class being able to train members of their own fire department, who want to be on their water rescue team," said Raymond Neville, Virginia Department of Fire Programs Adjunct Swift Water instructor.

The training focuses specifically on surface water rescues, which involve non-moving water situations.

"This is the initial step. This is called surface water so it's non-moving water. This application to our real life is, somebody trapped at Walmart in a parking lot where the water is not moving, but it's there," Neville said.

Though simpler than rescuing people in swift-moving water, proper knowledge and execution of skills remains essential. During the training, instructors demonstrated how to effectively enter water, tie and throw rope, and retrieve victims in need.

"These instructors are learning how to teach your students how to properly enter the water so they don't get hurt and they don't become a victim even before they can become a hero, so this is the building block," Neville said.

Recent heavy rainfall in central Virginia has underscored the importance of these skills. Petersburg Fire Department responded to multiple incidents during Monday night's flooding, while last week the Hanover County water rescue team saved four people who were kayaking during a similar water rescue training exercise.

"As we know what's been going on for the last couple of weeks, the water rescues that we've had, rain and water doesn't care where your jurisdictional line is. Chesterfield County had multiple rescues last week where two people drowned in the city of Richmond was simultaneously rescuing people and so is Henrico county," Neville said.

As these firefighters become certified to train others in water rescue techniques, there are steps the public can take to stay safe: always check water levels before heading out on rivers, use a buddy system rather than going alone, and most importantly, wear a properly fitted personal flotation device or life jacket.

