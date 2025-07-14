Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Water main break in Hanover causes low pressure in some areas

Ways to prevent pipes bursting in cold temps
Erin Chapman
Turning on the kitchen faucet will help prevent pipes from freezing
Ways to prevent pipes bursting in cold temps
Posted

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A water main break is affecting water pressure in several Hanover neighborhoods as of 5 p.m. Monday, according to a county spokesperson.

"It looks like water main break affecting water pressure in several neighborhoods including Ashcreek, Foxhead, Milestone and Kings Charter. Crews are now on site working to isolate break and restore as quicky as possible," read a statement to CBS 6.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone