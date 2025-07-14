Water main break in Hanover causes low pressure in some areas

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A water main break is affecting water pressure in several Hanover neighborhoods as of 5 p.m. Monday, according to a county spokesperson.

"It looks like water main break affecting water pressure in several neighborhoods including Ashcreek, Foxhead, Milestone and Kings Charter. Crews are now on site working to isolate break and restore as quicky as possible," read a statement to CBS 6.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

