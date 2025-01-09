Water service restored in Hanover: Here's what you need to know on Thursday

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — The Hanover County water crisis continues into Thursday morning. Here is the latest information:

Water Service Status : Water service has been restored to areas of Hanover County east of I-95.

: Water service has been restored to areas of Hanover County east of I-95. Boil Water Advisory : A boil water advisory remains in effect; residents must boil water for drinking and cooking for at least 48 hours.

: A boil water advisory remains in effect; residents must boil water for drinking and cooking for at least 48 hours. Boiling Instructions : Bring water to a rolling boil for one minute before use.

: Bring water to a rolling boil for one minute before use. Discoloration Notice : Residents may notice discoloration or sediment in water, which is normal post-restoration.

: Residents may notice discoloration or sediment in water, which is normal post-restoration. Flushing Instructions : Flush service line using an outside faucet, then flush indoor fixtures with cold water until clear.

: Flush service line using an outside faucet, then flush indoor fixtures with cold water until clear. Water Conservation : Residents are urged to continue conserving water until full pressure is restored.

: Residents are urged to continue conserving water until full pressure is restored. Free Water Distribution : Free water provided at four locations today from noon to 7 p.m. (Bottled Water Distribution: one case per car).

Cold Harbor Elementary School, 6740 Cold Harbor Rd. Atlee High School (football field parking lot), 9414 Atlee Station Rd.

: Free water provided at four locations today from noon to 7 p.m. (Bottled Water Distribution: one case per car). Potable Water Fill-Up Stations: Available for residents to fill containers at:

Hanover County Government Complex, 7516 County Complex Rd. Bass Pro Shop, 11550 Lakeridge Pkwy.

Assistance Contact: Those needing assistance or having questions can contact the call center at 804-365-6024.

Those needing assistance or having questions can contact the call center at 804-365-6024. More Information: Additional FAQs can be found at www.hanovercounty.gov/1398.



This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube