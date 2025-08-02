Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Richmond man arrested for solicitation of minor in Hanover County

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on August 1, 2025
HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A Richmond man has been arrested and charged with multiple felonies related to the solicitation of a minor in Hanover County.

Investigators with the Hanover County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a missing child in the 10200 block of Slidingrock Drive in late June. Investigators determined that Mack Pellis, 22, had formed a relationship with the missing juvenile and had solicited sex from the minor online.

Pellis is charged with two felonies, taking indecent liberties with a minor and solicitation of a minor through electronic means. He is also charged with a misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Richmond Police found and arrested Pellis on Tuesday and turned over to Hanover investigators. He is still in custody at Pamunkey Regional Jail.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

