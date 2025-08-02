Richmond man arrested for solicitation of minor in Hanover County

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A Richmond man has been arrested and charged with multiple felonies related to the solicitation of a minor in Hanover County.

Investigators with the Hanover County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a missing child in the 10200 block of Slidingrock Drive in late June. Investigators determined that Mack Pellis, 22, had formed a relationship with the missing juvenile and had solicited sex from the minor online.

Pellis is charged with two felonies, taking indecent liberties with a minor and solicitation of a minor through electronic means. He is also charged with a misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Richmond Police found and arrested Pellis on Tuesday and turned over to Hanover investigators. He is still in custody at Pamunkey Regional Jail.



