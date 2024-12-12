Hanover leaders delay vote on short-term rental ordinance

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — The Hanover Board of Supervisors has postponed a vote regarding the use of residential properties for short-term rentals.

The decision now awaits a vote scheduled for the board's Jan. 22, 2025, meeting.

The delay was announced during a Wednesday night meeting that concluded after midnight.

The proposed ordinance would require property owners to apply for a special permit and adhere to specific standards before renting out their properties.

These standards would include maintaining a record of rentals, specifying parking requirements, and responding to complaints within 60 minutes.

Concerns raised by some residents included issues related to noise, safety, traffic, and the potential impact on housing affordability in Hanover.

Conversely, supporters of the ordinance argued that allowing short-term rentals would enable them to generate income, boost tax revenue, and support local tourism.

