Hanover County man shoots at sheriff's deputies before turning gun on self

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- A Hanover County man is currently on life support after he fired shots at county deputies before turning the gun on himself.

The Sheriff's office says they received a call after a neighbor spotted a "suspicious subject seen on a Ring camera" on the 6200 block of Queens Lace Road in Hanover County.

When deputies responded, they found a man in a backyard wearing dark clothing, a mask, and hiding in a pile of leaves.

When he failed to follow police commands, he pulled a gun from his waistband and fired at the deputies.

The suspect then turned the gun on himself, and was found unconscious and breathing, with a gunshot wound to the head.

The man was identified as 39-year-old David Eric Burnett of Mechanicsville. He was taken to VCU Medical Center where he is currently on life support.

No deputies were injured, and they were not able to return gunfire before Burnett shot himself.

If you have information on this incident, the Sheriff's Office asks that you call them at 804-365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers line at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

