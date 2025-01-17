Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Hanover County Sheriff's Office seeks shooting suspect

Hanover County Sheriff’s Office
WTVR
Hanover County Sheriff’s Office
Posted
and last updated

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — The Hanover County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a shooting suspect.

Deputies were called to the 10300 block of Colonial Estates Circle at 6:02 a.m. on Thursday.

First responders found a 35-year-old man who had been shot multiple times.

The victim was taken to VCU Medical Center. A news release says his injuries were not life threatening.

The suspect ran from the scene before deputies arrived. He is described as a Black male, wearing all black and a mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 804-365-6140 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. Tips can also be submitted through the P3 Tips app.

This is a developing story. Email information to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone