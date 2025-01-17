Hanover County Sheriff's Office seeks shooting suspect

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — The Hanover County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a shooting suspect.

Deputies were called to the 10300 block of Colonial Estates Circle at 6:02 a.m. on Thursday.

First responders found a 35-year-old man who had been shot multiple times.

The victim was taken to VCU Medical Center. A news release says his injuries were not life threatening.

The suspect ran from the scene before deputies arrived. He is described as a Black male, wearing all black and a mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 804-365-6140 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. Tips can also be submitted through the P3 Tips app.

This is a developing story. Email information to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

