Hanover Sheriff's Office captures escaped inmate, suspected accomplice

UPDATE: The Hanover Sheriff's Office has located both Kevin Harris and Stacey Snapp on the 800 block of Parham Road in Henrico County. Both were taken into police custody just four hours after Harris' escape.

Original story:

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- An inmate at the Pamunkey Regional Jail escaped from police custody Tuesday afternoon, the Hanover County Sheriff's Office says.

The inmate, 42-year-old Kevin Wayne Harris, was a trustee who worked at the Hanover County Transfer Station. Harris escaped from the transfer station, at 7301 Courtland Farm Road, just after 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say Harris was arrested on a non-violent larceny charge and is not considered a threat to the community. He did not use force to escape from the transfer station.

Harris was last seen wearing a light-colored shirt, yellow pants, and orange shoes while getting into a gray or blue Volkswagen sedan.

Police believe the car was driven by 47-year-old Stacey Goldie Snapp. The vehicle did not have any plates.

Harris is a 42-year-old Black man, weighing approximately 190 to 200 pounds, and is 6 feet tall.

Snapp is a 47-year-old white woman, 5-foot-6-inches, 150 pounds with strawberry blonde hair that can possibly be dyed black or dark brown. She has green eyes, a face tattoo of a Chinese symbol above

her right eye, and gold teeth.

If you have any information about Harris or Snapp's locations, police ask you to call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140, or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app for their mobile devices to submit their tips.

