Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Hanover Sheriff's Office captures escaped inmate, suspected accomplice

imani thumbnails.png
HCSO
imani thumbnails.png
Posted at 6:41 PM, Jul 09, 2024

UPDATE: The Hanover Sheriff's Office has located both Kevin Harris and Stacey Snapp on the 800 block of Parham Road in Henrico County. Both were taken into police custody just four hours after Harris' escape.

Original story:

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- An inmate at the Pamunkey Regional Jail escaped from police custody Tuesday afternoon, the Hanover County Sheriff's Office says.

The inmate, 42-year-old Kevin Wayne Harris, was a trustee who worked at the Hanover County Transfer Station. Harris escaped from the transfer station, at 7301 Courtland Farm Road, just after 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say Harris was arrested on a non-violent larceny charge and is not considered a threat to the community. He did not use force to escape from the transfer station.

imani thumbnails.png

Harris was last seen wearing a light-colored shirt, yellow pants, and orange shoes while getting into a gray or blue Volkswagen sedan.

Kevin Hariss Vehicle.jpg

Police believe the car was driven by 47-year-old Stacey Goldie Snapp. The vehicle did not have any plates.

Snapp, Stacey Goldie.jpg
Stacey Goldie Snapp

Harris is a 42-year-old Black man, weighing approximately 190 to 200 pounds, and is 6 feet tall.

Snapp is a 47-year-old white woman, 5-foot-6-inches, 150 pounds with strawberry blonde hair that can possibly be dyed black or dark brown. She has green eyes, a face tattoo of a Chinese symbol above
her right eye, and gold teeth.

If you have any information about Harris or Snapp's locations, police ask you to call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140, or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app for their mobile devices to submit their tips.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip. If you see breaking news, and can do so safely, shoot a photo or video and send it to CBS 6. You can also upload photos to our Facebook page or email pics@wtvr.com from your phone.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone