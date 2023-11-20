The 75 books Hanover will remove from school libraries

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Hanover County is in the process of removing 75 books from school libraries that were deemed "sexually explicit," according to Assistant Superintendent Chris Whitley.

"Policy is set by the School Board. School division administration is tasked with implementing these policies, including Policy 6-5.2. As part of the implementation of this policy, which can be found here, a group consisting of teachers, principals, librarians from across HCPS, and School Board Office administrators reviewed a specific list of books provided by the School Board against the approved policy," Whitley wrote in an email to CBS 6. "This work produced the attached list of books that the review group deemed to meet the School Board’s criteria for being sexually explicit, which is outlined in policy and the Code of Virginia. The list of 75 books denoted for deselection was shared with principals on Friday, November 17. We anticipate the deselection of these books from our school libraries will be completed by December 22 (prior to Winter Break)."

Whitley said Hanover schools could request for a waiver to keep any book on the list.

"School Board Policy 6-5.2 allows for a teacher/librarian and principal to submit a request for a waiver to the School Board’s Library Materials Committee should they wish to retain the materials in furtherance of specific pedagogical goals, believing those materials to be educationally suitable and age-appropriate for the intended audience," he wrote.

According to Hanover Schools policy, "A parent or guardian of a Hanover County Public Schools’ student, a Hanover County Public Schools’ employee or a resident of Hanover County may file a challenge regarding any material located in a school’s comprehensive library or within a classroom library which is believed to contain sexually explicit content, as defined by §2.2-2827 of the Code of Virginia, or vulgar and obscene content to the extent that such content renders the work inappropriate for the age of the intended audience within the school. If the basis for a challenge to a library material is something other than pervasive vulgarity or sexually explicit content, those seeking to challenge the material should follow the challenge process set forth below for controversial materials"

Library Books Identified for Deselection Per School Board Policy 6-5.2

For context, CBS 6 has added the Amazon descriptions of each title.

"The Poet X" by Elizabeth Acevedo

Winner of the National Book Award for Young People’s Literature, the Michael L. Printz Award, and the Pura Belpré Award! Fans of Jacqueline Woodson, Meg Medina, and Jason Reynolds will fall hard for this astonishing New York Times-bestselling novel-in-verse by an award-winning slam poet, about an Afro-Latina heroine who tells her story with blazing words and powerful truth. Xiomara Batista feels unheard and unable to hide in her Harlem neighborhood. Ever since her body grew into curves, she has learned to let her fists and her fierceness do the talking. But Xiomara has plenty she wants to say, and she pours all her frustration and passion onto the pages of a leather notebook, reciting the words to herself like prayers—especially after she catches feelings for a boy in her bio class named Aman, who her family can never know about. With Mami’s determination to force her daughter to obey the laws of the church, Xiomara understands that her thoughts are best kept to herself. So when she is invited to join her school’s slam poetry club, she doesn’t know how she could ever attend without her mami finding out. But she still can’t stop thinking about performing her poems. Because in the face of a world that may not want to hear her, Xiomara refuses to be silent.



"Half of a Yellow Sun" by Chimamada Adichie

NATIONAL BOOK CRITICS CIRCLE AWARD FINALIST • From the award-winning, bestselling author of Americanah and We Should All Be Feminists—a haunting story of love and war. • Recipient of the Women’s Prize for Fiction “Winner of Winners” award. With effortless grace, celebrated author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie illuminates a seminal moment in modern African history: Biafra's impassioned struggle to establish an independent republic in southeastern Nigeria during the late 1960s. We experience this tumultuous decade alongside five unforgettable characters: Ugwu, a thirteen-year-old houseboy who works for Odenigbo, a university professor full of revolutionary zeal; Olanna, the professor’s beautiful young mistress who has abandoned her life in Lagos for a dusty town and her lover’s charm; and Richard, a shy young Englishman infatuated with Olanna’s willful twin sister Kainene. Half of a Yellow Sun is a tremendously evocative novel of the promise, hope, and disappointment of the Biafran war.



"The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian" by Sherman Alexie

Bestselling author Sherman Alexie tells the story of Junior, a budding cartoonist growing up on the Spokane Indian Reservation. Determined to take his future into his own hands, Junior leaves his troubled school on the rez to attend an all-white farm town high school where the only other Indian is the school mascot. Heartbreaking, funny, and beautifully written, The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian, which is based on the author's own experiences, coupled with poignant drawings by Ellen Forney that reflect the character's art, chronicles the contemporary adolescence of one Native American boy as he attempts to break away from the life he was destined to live. With a foreword by Markus Zusak, interviews with Sherman Alexie and Ellen Forney, and four-color interior art throughout, this edition is perfect for fans and collectors alike.



"Speak" (GN) by Laurie Anderson

Freshman year at Merryweather High is not going well for Melinda Sordino. She busted an end-of-summer party by calling the cops, and now her friends—and even strangers—all hate her. So she stops trying, stops talking. She retreats into her head, and all the lies and hypocrisies of high school become magnified, leaving her with no desire to talk to anyone anyway. But it’s not so comfortable in her head, either—there’s something banging around in there that she doesn’t want to think about. She can’t just go on like this forever. Eventually, she’s going to have to confront the thing she’s avoiding, the thing that happened at the party, the thing that nobody but her knows. She’s going to have to speak the truth.



"Shout" by Laurie Anderson

Bestselling author Laurie Halse Anderson is known for the unflinching way she writes about, and advocates for, survivors of sexual assault. Now, inspired by her fans and enraged by how little in our culture has changed since her groundbreaking novel Speak was first published twenty years ago, she has written a poetry memoir that is as vulnerable as it is rallying, as timely as it is timeless. In free verse, Anderson shares reflections, rants, and calls to action woven between deeply personal stories from her life that she's never written about before. Described as "powerful," "captivating," and "essential" in the nine starred reviews it's received, this must-read memoir is being hailed as one of 2019's best books for teens and adults. A denouncement of our society's failures and a love letter to all the people with the courage to say #MeToo and #TimesUp, whether aloud, online, or only in their own hearts, SHOUT speaks truth to power in a loud, clear voice-- and once you hear it, it is impossible to ignore.



"The Haters" by Jesse Andrews

A New York Times Bestseller! From Jesse Andrews, author of Me and Earl and the Dying Girl and screenwriter of the Sundance Award–winning motion picture of the same name, comes The Haters—a groundbreaking young adult novel about music, love, friendship, and freedom as three young musicians follow a quest to escape the law long enough to play the amazing show they hope (but also doubt) they have in them.



"Damsel" by Elana Arnold

A damsel in distress takes on the dragon herself in this epic twist on classic fantasy. Based on a screenplay by Dan Mazeau, this is a groundbreaking collaboration between New York Times bestselling author Evelyn Skye and the team behind the upcoming Netflix film Damsel, starring Millie Bobby Brown.



"What Girls are Made Of" by Elana Arnold

Sixteen-year-old Nina isn't made of sugar and spice and everything nice. She is flesh and blood and desire, but she longs to know real love. Unconditional love. The kind her mother told her doesn't exist. National Book Award Finalist



"Thirteen Reasons Why" by Jay Asher

THE #1 NEW YORK TIMES AND INTERNATIONAL BESTSELLER Clay Jensen returns home from school to find a strange package with his name on it lying on his porch. Inside he discovers several cassette tapes recorded by Hannah Baker—his classmate and crush—who committed suicide two weeks earlier. Hannah's voice tells him that there are thirteen reasons why she decided to end her life. Clay is one of them. If he listens, he'll find out why.



"Orynx and Crake" by Margaret Atwood

A stunning and provocative new novel by the internationally celebrated author of The Blind Assassin, winner of the Booker Prize Margaret Atwood’s new novel is so utterly compelling, so prescient, so relevant, so terrifyingly-all-too-likely-to-be-true, that listeners may find their view of the world forever changed after listening to it. This is Margaret Atwood at the absolute peak of her powers. For listeners of Oryx and Crake, nothing will ever look the same again. The narrator of Atwood's riveting novel calls himself Snowman. When the story opens, he is sleeping in a tree, wearing an old bedsheet, mourning the loss of his beloved Oryx and his best friend Crake, and slowly starving to death. He searches for supplies in a wasteland where insects proliferate and pigoons and wolvogs ravage the pleeblands, where ordinary people once lived, and the Compounds that sheltered the extraordinary. As he tries to piece together what has taken place, the narrative shifts to decades earlier. How did everything fall apart so quickly? Why is he left with nothing but his haunting memories? Alone except for the green-eyed Children of Crake, who think of him as a kind of monster, he explores the answers to these questions in the double journey he takes - into his own past, and back to Crake's high-tech bubble-dome, where the Paradice Project unfolded and the world came to grief.



"The Handmaid's Tale" by Margaret Atwood

Margaret Atwood's popular dystopian novel The Handmaid's Tale explores a broad range of issues relating to power, gender, and religious politics.



"Forever" by Judy Blume

Is there a difference between first love and true love? Judy Blume's groundbreaking novel about teen sexuality has a fresh new audiobook treatment. The bed is brass, covered with a patchwork quilt, and "nice and firm," Michael says, "in case you're interested." Katherine is interested. Katherine and Michael are in love, and Katherine knows it's forever - especially after she loses her virginity to him. But when they're separated for the summer, she begins to have feelings for another boy. What does this say about her love for Michael? And what does "forever" mean, anyway? Is this the love of a lifetime, or the very beginning of a lifetime of love?



"Felix Ever After" by Kacen Callender

A Stonewall Honor Book * A Time Magazine Best YA Book of All Time From Stonewall and Lambda Award–winning author Kacen Callender comes a revelatory YA novel about a transgender teen grappling with identity and self-discovery while falling in love for the first time. Felix Love has never been in love—and, yes, he’s painfully aware of the irony. He desperately wants to know what it’s like and why it seems so easy for everyone but him to find someone. What’s worse is that, even though he is proud of his identity, Felix also secretly fears that he’s one marginalization too many—Black, queer, and transgender—to ever get his own happily-ever-after.



"The Perks of Being a Wallflower" by Stephen Chbosky

Read the cult-favorite coming-of-age story that takes a sometimes heartbreaking, often hysterical, and always honest look at high school in all its glory. Now a major motion picture starring Logan Lerman and Emma Watson, The Perks of Being a Wallflower is a funny, touching, and haunting modern classic. The critically acclaimed debut novel from Stephen Chbosky, Perks follows observant “wallflower” Charlie as he charts a course through the strange world between adolescence and adulthood. First dates, family drama, and new friends. Sex, drugs, and The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Devastating loss, young love, and life on the fringes. Caught between trying to live his life and trying to run from it, Charlie must learn to navigate those wild and poignant roller-coaster days known as growing up.



"Yolk" by Mary H.K. Choi

From New York Times bestselling author Mary H.K. Choi comes a funny and emotional story about two estranged sisters and how far they’ll go to save one of their lives—even if it means swapping identities. Jayne and June Baek are nothing alike. June’s three years older, a classic first-born, know-it-all narc with a problematic finance job and an equally soulless apartment (according to Jayne). Jayne is an emotionally stunted, self-obsessed basket case who lives in squalor, has egregious taste in men, and needs to get to class and stop wasting Mom and Dad’s money (if you ask June). Once thick as thieves, these sisters who moved from Seoul to San Antonio to New York together now don’t want anything to do with each other.



"This Book is Gay" by Juno Dawson

The bestselling young adult non-fiction book on sexuality and gender! Lesbian. Gay. Bisexual. Transgender. Queer. Intersex. Straight. Curious. This book is for everyone, regardless of gender or sexual preference. This book is for anyone who's ever dared to wonder. This book is for YOU. This candid, funny, and uncensored exploration of sexuality and what it's like to grow up LGBTQ also includes real stories from people across the gender and sexual spectrums, not to mention hilarious illustrations.



"Carnival at Bray" by Jessie Foley

It's 1993, and Generation X pulses to the beat of Kurt Cobain and the grunge movement. Sixteen-year-old Maggie Lynch is uprooted from big-city Chicago to a windswept town on the Irish Sea. Surviving on care packages of Spin magazine and Twizzlers from her rocker uncle Kevin, she wonders if she'll ever find her place in this new world. When first love and sudden death simultaneously strike, a naive but determined Maggie embarks on a forbidden pilgrimage that will take her to a seedy part of Dublin and on to a life- altering night in Rome to fulfill a dying wish.



"If I Stay" by Gayle Forman

In the blink of an eye everything changes. Seventeen year-old Mia has no memory of the accident; she can only recall what happened afterwards, watching her own damaged body being taken from the wreck. Little by little she struggles to put together the pieces- to figure out what she has lost, what she has left, and the very difficult choice she must make. Heartwrenchingly beautiful, this will change the way you look at life, love, and family. Now a major motion picture starring Chloe Grace Moretz, Mia's story will stay with you for a long, long time.



"Life is Funny" by E.R. Frank

From the outside, they're simply a group of urban teenagers. But from the inside, they're some of the most complex people you'll ever meet. There's Eric, fiercely protective of his brother Mickey-but he has a secret that holds together his past and future. Sonia, struggling to live the life of a good Muslim girl in a foreign America. Gingerbread and Keisha, who fall in love despite themselves. Life Is Funny strips away the defenses of one group of teenagers living today, right now-and shows their unbearably real lives.



"Dime" by E.R. Frank

The startling realities of teen prostitution are revealed in this eye-opening, heartbreaking story from the author of America, which Booklist called “a piercing, unforgettable novel” and Kirkus Reviews deemed “a work of sublime humanity.” As a teen girl in Newark, New Jersey, lost in the foster care system, Dime just wants someone to care about her, to love her. A family. And that is exactly what she gets—a daddy and two “wifeys.” So what if she has to go out and earn some coins to keep her place? It seems a fair enough exchange for love.



"Forever For a Year" by B.T. Gottfred

When Carolina and Trevor meet on their first day of school, something draws them to each other. They gradually share first kisses, first touches, first everythings. When they're together, nothing else matters. But one of them will make a choice, and the other a mistake, that will break what they thought was unbreakable. Both will wish that they could fall in love again for the first time . . . but first love, by definition, can't happen twice.



"The Freedom Writers Diary" by Erin Gruwell



"Homegoing" by Yaa Gyasi

One of Oprah’s Best Books of the Year, Homegoing follows the parallel paths of these sisters and their descendants through eight generations: from the Gold Coast to the plantations of Mississippi, from the American Civil War to Jazz Age Harlem. Yaa Gyasi’s extraordinary novel illuminates slavery’s troubled legacy both for those who were taken and those who stayed—and shows how the memory of captivity has been inscribed on the soul of our nation.



"Rethinking Normal" by Katie Rain Hill

In her unique, generous, and affecting voice, nineteen-year-old Katie Rain Hill shares her personal journey of undergoing gender reassignment. Now with a reading group guide! Katie Rain Hill realized very young that a serious mistake had been made; she was a girl who had been born in the body of a boy. Suffocating under her peers’ bullying and the mounting pressure to be “normal,” Katie tried to take her life at the age of eight years old. After several other failed attempts, she finally understood that “Katie”—the girl trapped within her—was determined to live.



"Crank" by Ellen Hopkins

Kristina Georgia Snow is the perfect daughter: gifted high-school junior, quiet, never any trouble. But on a trip to visit her absentee father, she meets a boy who introduces her to crank. At first she finds it freeing, but soon Kristina's personality disappears inside the drug. What began as a wild, ecstatic ride turns into a struggle through hell for her mind, her soul, and her life.



"Fallout" by Ellen Hopkins

Hunter, Autumn, and Summer - three of Kristina Snow's five children - live in different homes, with different guardians and different last names. They share only a predisposition for addiction and a host of troubled feelings toward the mother who barely knows them, a mother who has been riding with the monster, crank, for 20 years.



"Glass" by Ellen Hopkins

A sequel to Crank, this harrowing and disturbing look at addiction finds protagonist Kristina Snow thinking she can use drugs yet control the consequences. Now with a baby to care for, she's determined to be the one deciding when and how much, the one calling the shots. But the monster is too strong and, before she knows it, Kristina is back in its grips. She needs the monster to keep going, to face the pressures of day-to-day life. She will do anything for it, including giving up the only thing that makes her truly happy.



"Impulse" by Ellen Hopkins

Three teens who have attempted suicide meet in a psychiatric hospital, battle their demons, and begin to heal.The handsome son of wealthy parents, Connor has everything anyone could want...except his family's love and affection. Jailed for years after killing his mother's child-molesting boyfriend, Tony is confused about his sexuality. Manic-depressive Vanessa cuts herself. All three stories intertwine in a brutally honest story about pain and resilience.



"People Kill People" by Ellen Hopkins

A New York Times best seller. Someone will shoot. And someone will die. A compelling and complex novel about gun violence and white supremacy from number one New York Times best-selling author Ellen Hopkins. People kill people. Guns just make it easier.



"Perfect" by Ellen Hopkins

New York Times bestselling author Ellen Hopkins makes her Simon & Schuster Audio debut with the young adult novel, Perfect. Everyone has something, someone, somewhere else that they’d rather be. For four high-school seniors, their goals of perfection are just as different as the paths they take to get there.



"Rumble" by Ellen Hopkins

Can an atheist be saved? The New York Times best-selling author of Crank and Tricks explores the highly charged landscapes of faith and forgiveness with brilliant sensitivity and emotional resonance. "There is no God, no benevolent ruler of the earth, no omnipotent grand poobah of countless universes. Because if there was... my little brother would still be fishing or playing basketball instead of fertilizing cemetery vegetation."



"Smoke" by Ellen Hopkins



Tilt Hopkins, Ellen



Tricks Hopkins, Ellen



I Never Hopper, Laura



We are the Ants Hutchinson, Shaun



Grown Jackson, Tiffany D.



Monday’s Not Coming Jackson, Tiffany D.



Milk and Honey Kaur, Rupi



The Sun and Her Flowers Kaur, Rupi



Dig King, A.S.



The Girl with the Dragon Tatoo [sic] Larsson, Stieg



Last Night at the Telegraph Club Lo, Malinda



House of Earth and Blood Maas, Sarah



A Court of Frost and Starlight Maas, Sarah



A Court of Thorns and Roses Maas, Sarah



A Court of Wings and Ruin Maas, Sarah



Empire of Storms Maas, Sarah



Kingdom of Ash Maas, Sarah



Tower of Dawn Maas, Sarah



Guyaholic Mackler, Carolyn



Wicked: The Life and Times of . . . Maguire, Gregory



Man O’ War McCarthy, Cory



Red White and Royal Blue McQuiston, Casey



The Wind-Up Bird Chronicle Murakami, Haruki



Dead End Myers, Jason



Exit Here Myers, Jason



Shine Myracle, Lauren



The Infinite Moment of Us Myracle, Lauren



TTFN Myracle, Lauren



Yolo Myracle, Lauren



Like a Love Story Nazemian, Abdi



Neanderthal Opens the Door to the Universe Norton, Preston



Out of Darkness Perez, Ashley Hope



GRL2GRL Peters, Julie Anne



Nineteen Minutes Picoult, Jodi



Juliet Takes a Breath Rivera, Gabby



Jack of Hearts (and other parts) Rosen, L.C.



The Midnight Lie Rutkoski, Marie



I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter Sanchez, Erika



Jesus Land: A Memoir Scheeres, Julia



The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue Schwab, V.E.



"The Art of Racing in the Rain" by Garth Stein

The New York Times bestselling novel from Garth Stein—a heart-wrenching but deeply funny and ultimately uplifting story of family, love, loyalty, and hope—a captivating look at the wonders and absurdities of human life . . . as only a dog could tell it.



"Slaughterhouse-Five" by Kurt Vonnegut

Slaughterhouse-Five is the now famous parable of Billy Pilgrim, a World War II veteran and POW who has, in the later stage of his life, become "unstuck in time" and who experiences at will (or unwillingly) all known events of his chronology out of order and sometimes simultaneously.



"The Glass Castle" by Jennette Walls

Jeannette Walls grew up with parents whose ideals and stubborn nonconformity were both their curse and their salvation. Rex and Rose Mary Walls had four children. In the beginning, they lived like nomads, moving among Southwest desert towns, camping in the mountains. Rex was a charismatic, brilliant man who, when sober, captured his children's imagination, teaching them physics, geology, and above all, how to embrace life fearlessly.



