Hanover School Board votes to strike down proposed transgender policy

Posted at 9:51 PM, Nov 09, 2021
HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- The Hanover County School Board voted 4-3 at a Tuesday night meeting to strike down a proposed policy for transgender students.

This means that transgender students are not permitted to use the restroom of the gender with which they identify.

Last week, a meeting was held to allow public comment on the proposed policy revisions.

School divisions around the Commonwealth were expected to adopt changes to their policies for transgender and non-binary students after bills passed in the 2020 General Assembly protecting those students from discrimination.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

