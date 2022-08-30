Hanover School Board approves new bathroom policy for transgender students

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- The Hanover County School Board voted 5-2 to approve a new bathroom policy for transgender and non-binary students.

The new policy has transgender and non-binary students apply to the school board to be granted permission to use a different bathroom or locker room. For bathrooms, this application would include a required request along with other optional documents.

The school board may ask for a student statement, a parent statement, a signed document from a doctor or counselor, disciplinary and criminal records, and information related to the privacy of other students.

Those with past permission will not have to reapply.

The newly-adopted policy comes following a lawsuit and the district not having a specific policy to protect transgender students despite a Virginia law that went into effect last summer requiring school districts to adopt state policies. Those policies state schools can’t use methods that could out students to parents or question the way they identify.

The new policy has been a hotly discussed topic, with community members being vocal on both sides of the topic. In an August 16 meeting, an unruly audience nearly forced the school board to clear the room during their meeting.

In that meeting, parents concerned about the policy said it was unfair and that it punishes students by making them jump through hoops, criminalizes them and outs them. On the other side, those in support of the policy commended the school board for creating a policy that they believe protects all kids.

The newly-approved policy will go into effect from this point forward.

