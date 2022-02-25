Mechanicsille man dies after car crashes into tree

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A 37-year-old Mechanicsville man was killed after he crashed into a tree off of Retreat Farm Lane just after midnight Friday, according to the Hanover County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the crash happened near Piping Tree Ferry Road. The man was driving northbound in a Ford Mustang when the car ran off the side of the road before hitting a tree.

He has been identified as Charles Yancey Young.

The sheriff's office said there were no other vehicles involved in the crash. It is still under investigation.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

