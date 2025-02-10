'Rest easy, good boy': Hanover County Sheriff's Office mourning death of retired K9 Hamma

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — The Hanover County Sheriff's Office is mourning the death of one of their retired K9s.

K9 Hamma joined the force in 2012. He earned his first certification in 2013 as a mantrailing bloodhound.

WTVR

"For eight dedicated years, he faithfully served Hanover County, using his incredible nose to help bring missing loved one's home and assist in critical investigations," the sheriff's office said.

Hamma retired in December 2021. The sheriff's office said he "spent his well-earned retirement surrounded by love, living out his days with his handler and family."

"Though he is no longer by our side, his legacy of service and loyalty will never be forgotten. Our deepest condolences go out to Hamma's closest friend and faithful handler during this difficult time. Thank you, K9 Hamma, for your years of service. Rest easy, good boy."

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email tributes or memories to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube