Hanover offering thousands in real estate tax relief to some homeowners. Here's how to apply.

Posted at 11:56 AM, Jan 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-03 11:56:23-05

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — The application is now open for qualifying Hanover County residents to apply for up to $3,500 in real estate tax relief.

To qualify you must:

  • Be 65 years old or "totally and permanently disabled"
  • Live on and own the property
  • Have a combined income of less than $60,000 and a net worth less than $400,000 not including the house and up to ten acres of land.

Applications for real estate tax relief in are due on March 1. You can find the application here.

