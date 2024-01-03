Hanover offering thousands in real estate tax relief to some homeowners. Here's how to apply.

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — The application is now open for qualifying Hanover County residents to apply for up to $3,500 in real estate tax relief.
To qualify you must:
- Be 65 years old or "totally and permanently disabled"
- Live on and own the property
- Have a combined income of less than $60,000 and a net worth less than $400,000 not including the house and up to ten acres of land.
Applications for real estate tax relief in are due on March 1. You can find the application here.
