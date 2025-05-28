Watch Now
Sisters open Hanover Mercantile in Mechanicsville: 'Hanover is building up so fast'

Hanover Chamber of Commerce
Emily Lavold and Jessica Adams
HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Two local sisters are taking their year-old retail concept to the next level with the launch of a brick-and-mortar store. Jessica Adams and her sister Emily Lavold earlier this month opened Hanover Mercantile, which sells food, gifts, home goods, beer and wine at 8109 Judith Lane. It is the first tenant to open at The Shops at Rutland Grove, a relatively new commercial development off Chamberlayne Road. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

