Hanover Master Gardeners collecting plastic bags at 'Waterwise Gardening' event

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Learn how to make every drop of water count with the Hanover Master Gardeners this weekend.

The group is holding a "Waterwise Gardening" event at their Horticultural Learning Center on Taylor Complex Lane this Saturday, June 14 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Attendees will find demonstrations on irrigation types, tips for intensive planting, mulching and lawn alternatives, and ideas for harvesting rain water.

Not only will you learn how to save water and support biodiversity, you'll also learn how to reduce mowing.

There will also be a plant sale featuring plants that thrive in Virginia with less water and more beauty.

The group will also be collecting any extra plastic bags you need to get rid of to be recycled into a trex bench.

They are collecting stretchy plastic, such as grocery bags, bread bags, and Ziplocs. They can't take crunchy plastic.

It takes 1,000 pounds worth of plastic bags to create one of these recycled benches.

