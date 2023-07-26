North Carolina woman killed in crash on I-95 in Hanover after car runs into back of tractor-trailer

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A woman from North Carolina died in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Hanover County Tuesday afternoon, Virginia State Police said.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes at mile maker 88 just after 2 p.m. when a 2022 Hyundai vehicle rear-ended a tractor-trailer at a high rate of speed, according to State Police.

The driver was identified as 47-year-old Johnny E. Morris of Fayetteville, North Carolina. He was taken to the hospital for treatment, but his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

His front seat passenger, 63-year-old Sharon Morris of Fayetteville, North Carolina was pronounced dead from her injuries at VCU Medical Center.

The occupants of the tractor-trailer sustained no injuries.

This crash remains under investigation with the assistance of the Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team.

