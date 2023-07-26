Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

North Carolina woman killed in crash on I-95 in Hanover after car runs into back of tractor-trailer

Richmond top stories and weather July 26, 2023
Posted at 10:06 AM, Jul 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-26 10:06:51-04

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A woman from North Carolina died in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Hanover County Tuesday afternoon, Virginia State Police said.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes at mile maker 88 just after 2 p.m. when a 2022 Hyundai vehicle rear-ended a tractor-trailer at a high rate of speed, according to State Police.

The driver was identified as 47-year-old Johnny E. Morris of Fayetteville, North Carolina. He was taken to the hospital for treatment, but his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

His front seat passenger, 63-year-old Sharon Morris of Fayetteville, North Carolina was pronounced dead from her injuries at VCU Medical Center.

The occupants of the tractor-trailer sustained no injuries.

This crash remains under investigation with the assistance of the Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone