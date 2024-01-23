Hostage situation follows warehouse fire in Hanover County

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- A hostage situation underway in Hanover County on Tuesday morning followed an early-morning business fire in the county.

Investigators have not yet made public if or how the fire and hostage situation might be linked.

Hanover Fire crews were called to the commercial warehouse along the 9800 block of Atlee Commons Drive.

While fire crews battled the warehouse fire, another emergency call came in from nearby Rapidan Way.

It was determined that the emergency call involved a hostage situation where at least one person was being held against their will, according to the Hanover Sheriff’s Office.

While the sheriff's office responds to the hostage situation, here's what we know about the warehouse fire:



Fire crews were called to the 9800 block of Atlee Commons Drive at about 5 a.m.

About eight businesses were impacted by the warehouse fire

Crews performed vertical ventilation, cutting a hole in the roof of the building so heat and smoke to exit out of the top

No one was hurt in the fire

The cause of the fire is under investigation

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.