Neighbors express some concerns over plan to build hospital complex in Hanover

RICHMOND, Va. -- A proposal by HCA Henrico Doctor's Hospital would bring a new full-scale hospital with an emergency department and 80,000 square feet of medical and professional office space to Hanover County.

The proposed site is 39 acres along the Sliding Hill Road and Interstate 95 North interchange near Ashland.

According to Hanover County, "... ultimately, the hospital could contain up to 150 beds and 160,000 square feet of supporting medical office space."

"We believe that putting a hospital in this area will give better access to care for those patients that are already traveling down to Henrico Doctor's Hospital," Henrico Doctor's Hospital CEO Ryan Jensen said.

Monday night, HCA Henrico Doctor's Hospital leaders held the second of two community meetings where residents could learn more about the proposal and offer their input on the plan. Between 50 and 60 people showed up for the meeting at Chickahominy Middle School. After a presentation, hospital leaders took questions and traffic concerns dominated the conversation.

"The main issues regarding traffic concerns and whether or not they are going to be able to properly address the amount of traffic the hospital is predicted to generate by itself on top of other developments that are currently happening," nearby resident Chris French said.

Henrico Doctor's Hospital CEO, Ryan Jensen, told CBS6 his team anticipated questions and concerns about traffic.

"I wasn't surprised ... this was our second community meeting and at our first one this was something that came up so as a result we brought in our traffic consultant and we knew this would be a topic to address," Jensen said.

A traffic impact analysis conducted by HCA makes the following recommendations:



- On Sliding Hill Road at Atlee Station Road/Leadbetter Road: Restriping the existing pavement on southbound Leadbetter Road to provide one left-turn lane, one through lane, and dual right-turn lanes, and upgrading the traffic signal accordingly.

- On Leadbetter Road at Crosswhitts Drive: Restriping the existing pavement on Leadbetter Road to provide a northbound left-turn lane on Leadbetter Road with 100 feet of storage; and restriping the existing pavement on Crosswhitts Drive to provide one ingress lane and two egress lanes

- On Sliding Hill Road at Kings Acres Connector Road/Site Driveway: Installing a conventional traffic signal and extending the eastbound left-turn lane on Sliding Hill Road from 225 feet to 350 feet.

French said the idea of a full-scale hospital here is generally being received well by many as it gives people more options but another woman in attendance, Lizz Grassberger, held a different view considering Bon Secours-owned Memorial Regional Medical Center in Mechanicsville is just a short drive away.

"I feel we have a hospital 10 minutes away, so I don't think there's a need right here ... Beaver Dam, Caroline County, I think there a real big need there," Grassberger said.

HCA's proposal is not the only one on the table. Bon Secours has also proposed a free-standing project.

Both Bon Secours and VCU Health oppose HCA's plan.

HCA has already submitted a rezoning request to the county that, if approved, would clear one hurdle in getting the project started.

This would also have to be okayed by the State Health Commissioner and officials said Monday night that decision could be made in early October.

In Hanover County, the next planning commission meeting is set for August 10.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!