After Hanover hospital project failed, HCA now planning surgical center for same site

RICHMOND, Va. -- A year after HCA first proposed an ultimately doomed project to build a hospital on Sliding Hill Road in Hanover, the health system is back with a new proposal for the same spot.

HCA wants to build an outpatient surgical center with three general purpose operating rooms at 10054 Sliding Hill Road, which is just off of Interstate 95 near Ashland.

According to a certificate of public need, or COPN, application filed this week with the state health department, HCA plans to relocate two existing operating rooms at Retreat Doctors’ Hospital in the Fan as well as one operating room at Henrico Doctors’ Hospital in western Henrico to outfit the proposed Hanover surgical center.

The 18,000-square-foot center would be designed to offer surgeries for patients who don’t need to stay in a facility overnight. The surgical center project is HCA’s latest crack at expanding its presence in Hanover at the Sliding Hill Road property, following unsuccessful attempts last year to secure state approvals needed for a hospital and free-standing emergency center there.

