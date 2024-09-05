Hanover OKs grocery-anchored project near Virginia Center Commons

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A commercial project that aims to bring a new grocery store to the Hanover-Henrico border on Route 1 has secured zoning approval.

The Hanover Board of Supervisors last week OK’d a proposal from Dan Hargett’s Roka Partners to build a shopping center on 22 acres at 10364 Kings Acres Road. The project site is near Virginia Center Commons, the former mall that’s being redeveloped just over the county line in Henrico.

Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.