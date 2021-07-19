Veteran Hanover County Fire-EMS battalion chief dead at 50

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- A veteran Hanover County firefighter who began as a volunteer and rose through the ranks to become a battalion chief has died, according to officials with the fire department.

Battalion Chief Lawrence J. “Jeff” Phipps Sr. died Sunday after being diagnosed with cancer in February of 2021 just after he turned 50 years old, Hanover County Fire-EMS officials posted on Facebook.

"Jeff has been a prominent staple in our department, serving as a volunteer firefighter, and then joining our career ranks in June of 1996," Hanover County Fire-EMS Chief Jethro H. Piland III said.

Officials asked for privacy for his family and the department as they work to finalize funeral plans.

"Please keep the Phipps family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time," Pilands said.