Montpelier woman dies after her car is struck by dump truck

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A 47-year-old Montpelier woman died Monday morning after a her car was hit by a dump truck.

Hanover County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the intersection of Ashland Road and Cauthorne Road for the two-vehicle crash around 11:20 a.m.

According to the preliminary investigation, a 2009 Ford Escape was traveling north on Cauthorne when it approached the intersection with Ashland Road. The driver of the Ford Escape then turned left onto Ashland Road when it was hit on its driver’s side by a 1998 Freightliner dump truck.

The driver of the Ford Escape, identified as Tiffany Harris Wyatt, was pronounced dead at the scene by Hanover Fire-EMS. She was the only person in the car, deputies said.

The driver of the dump truck had minor injuries.

Investigators said they are still collecting information to determine the circumstances that led to the crash.