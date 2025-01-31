Hanover County Sheriff's Office asking for information on what led up to deadly December crash

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — The Hanover County Sheriff's Office is working to learn more about a deadly crash on Mechanicsville Turnpike in late December.

A news release says the crash happened on Sunday, Dec. 22, at 5:40 p.m. in the 6200 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike.

Initial investigation shows a 2019 Ford Edge was heading west on the turnpike at a high speed when it hit a 2007 Dodge Ram that was turning into Sam's Xpress Car Wash.

The driver of the Dodge Ram, Teddy Barton, 54, was ejected from the vehicle because of the impact. He died from his injuries on Jan. 12.

The driver of the Ford Edge, who police have not identified, was arrested for DUI.

The sheriff's office said investigators are still collecting information about what led up to the crash. Any witnesses of the crash or the moments leading up to it are asked to contact Deputy Cunningham at 804-572-3193.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the family of Teddy Barton during this difficult time," the sheriff's office said.

CBS 6 is working to learn more. Email tributes or memories of Teddy Barton to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube