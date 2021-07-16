3 injured in Hanover crash caused by tires falling from tractor-trailer

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Three people were injured in a crash caused by tires that fell off of a tractor-trailer on Interstate 95 early Friday morning, Virginia State Police said.

Around 1 a.m., the tractor-trailer's tandem tires came off as it was headed north on the interstate.

The tires hit a Honda Passport and a Freightliner that were traveling south, troopers said.

The three people in the Honda were taken to a local hospital. Troopers said one of them has life-threatening injuries.

The Freightliner did not have any significant damage, and the driver was not injured.

The driver of the tractor-trailer who lost the tires did not stop and has not been been located, troopers said.

The southbound lanes of I-95 around milemarker 88.4 were closed for several hours as troopers investigated the crash.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact questions@vsp.virginia.gov