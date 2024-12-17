Couple married for 76 years shares secret to long-lasting love: 'When you get married you put up with things'

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Virginia and Bob Bryne, both 94 years old, first met in high school while growing up in the Shenandoah Valley.

Bob says he noticed Virginia at an assembly and asked a friend to set them up on a date.

More than 76 years later, the Byrnes are still going strong and shared their secret to a long, happy marriage with CBS 6's Brendan King.

"You just have to know that when you get married, you're married and you put up with things. But of course, it was easy for me, because he won't argue," Virginia explained.

Bob agreed, saying, "I just don't argue. I love her, so I'm not going to do anything to hurt her."

During the pandemic, the Brynes' daughter moved them to Central Virginia from their home in Palm Springs, California, to be closer to family.

Nearly eight decades after they met, the sweet couple rarely leaves each other's side.

They credit the assisted-living organization Senior Helpers with helping them live independently in their own apartment in Hanover County.

CBS 6 stopped by their home as their Senior Helper, Ashley Lopez, helped the couple bake cookies and decorate their front door for their complex's door-decorating contest.

Senior Helpers' primary goal is to provide a high quality of life for their clients and their families by delivering customized, dependable, and affordable care, according to their website.

"If somebody doesn't have that help to stay in their home safely, most importantly, then they're looking at having to go to a nursing home or an assisted living facility. I think it's safe to say we all want to be at home," said Quinn Valentine, owner of Senior Helpers-Richmond.

Valentine shared that statistics show every day for the next 10 years, roughly 10,000 people will turn 65 years old. The aging population means a growing demand for assisted living facilities or in-home care services.

"The demand, as time goes by, is just that much more increasing. It's important that we take care of these folks in the community because there's a need," he stated.

Virginia Bryne said the assistance is helpful for her daughter. Their Senior Helper stops by twice a week for four-hour visits.

"Ashley keeps us company. She takes me grocery shopping since we can't drive anymore," she explained. "What I'm happy about is that it gives my daughter a break. If nothing else, it gives her a day that she doesn't have to think about me."

