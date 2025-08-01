Maryland man accused of soliciting Hanover County minor, possessing child porn

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A Maryland man is charged with soliciting a minor and possessing child pornography in connection to his relationship with a Hanover County teen.

A news release from the Hanover County Sheriff's Office says investigators interviewed the victim about an "inappropriate online relationship with an adult" in early July.

The suspect was identified as Dustin Lee Hopkins, 23, of Cumberland, Maryland, who attends college in North Carolina.

Investigators say Hopkins solicited nude photos from the victim multiple times.



Hopkins was taken into custody by the Pasquotank Sheriff's Office in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, and extradited to Hanover County on Tuesday.

He is currently in the Pamunkey Regional Jail and charged with six counts each of solicitation of a minor and possession of child pornography.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

