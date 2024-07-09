Hanover County Schools to consider cell phone ban for students

RICHMOND, Va. -- Tuesday night the Hanover County School Board will be meeting with an expected vote over a proposed new cell phone policy in the district.

The proposed policy would ban cell phone use during school hours entirely. Currently, students in Hanover County are allowed to use their personal phones during class changes and lunch. They are also allowed to use headphones if their teacher allows it.

But under the proposed new policy, students will not be allowed to use any mobile device, earbuds, or headphones during the instructional day.

The Hanover School Board meeting begins at 4:00 p.m. and can be livestreamed here.

How have other Central Virginia schools handled phone bans?

Last month, Powhatan County Public Schools passed a ban on cell phone use during the school day including lunch periods.

According to CBS 6's partners at the Henrico Citizen, school leaders approved the change requiring teachers and administrators to confiscate cell phones after a certain number of violations for both elementary or secondary students.

And in Richmond schools, high schools have opted to stop using a cell phone pouch system that locks up mobile devices during the school day.

The 'yondr' pouches would have cell phones placed in them at the start of the day and would then have to be unlocked at the end of the day.

Richmond schools tested the system in high schools and middle schools this past school year.

Middle schools will continue implementing the pilot when students return in August.

In 2022, Hopewell City Public Schools implemented the same pouch program which is still in use.

