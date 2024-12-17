Hanover County residents can get free Narcan by mail in 2025. Here's how.

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Hanover County residents will soon have free and easy access to the life-saving medication Naloxone through a new mail program.

Naloxone, also known as Narcan, can quickly reverse an opioid overdose by restoring normal breathing in an emergency. Residents aged 18 and older can request naloxone by mail starting in January by completing this online form. Requests submitted in 2024 will be fulfilled in the new year.

The program is a collaborative effort between the Hanover County Community Services Board (CSB), Chickahominy Health District, and the Hanover Opioid Task Force.

In addition to the mail program, two "REVIVE! Naloxone Training and Opioid Education" sessions are scheduled in early 2025. The hour-long virtual class will teach life-saving skills to recognize and respond to opioid overdoses using naloxone.

Classes will be held via Zoom from 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23, and Thursday, Feb. 27. To register, email cbtownes@hanovercounty.gov or call (804) 955-7019.

For more information, contact Caitlin Hodge, public information officer for the Chickahominy Health District, at caitlin.hodge@vdh.virginia.gov or (804) 365-4316.

