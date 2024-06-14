Hanover County opening cooling assistance applications as Summer arrives

RICHMOND, Va. -- As the weather continues to heat up in Central Virginia, Hanover County residents will soon be able to apply for financial assistance in cooling down.

Hanover County is opening applications for cooling assistance through the Department of Social Services this Saturday.

To be eligible, households must have at least one child under 6 years-old, an adult 60-years-old over more, or an individual with a disability. The support comes from the Virginia Energy Assistance Program.

Qualify households can get funding for:



Paying electric bills to run cooling equipment

Covering security deposits for electricity to operate cooling equipment

Repairing central air-conditioning systems or heat pumps

Purchasing whole-house fans, including ceiling or attic fans

Buying and installing window-unit air conditioners

Eligibility is based on the household's total monthly income before taxes. Applicants must provide proof of income for all household members. And the electric bill must be in the name of one of the residents.

Residents can apply online here or by calling 855-635-4370.

Printed applications are also available at the Hanover County Department of Social Services at 12304 Washington Highway.

