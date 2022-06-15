Watch
Hanover chooses not to revoke book from school library

Posted at 11:05 PM, Jun 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-14 23:05:07-04

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- The Hanover County School Board decided against revoking a book from school libraries in a Tuesday night meeting.

With a vote of 4-3, the school board decided that the book "A Place Inside Of Me" will remain on shelves for students to check out. They decided that it will now be placed in the poetry section in the library.

The book came under question after an appeal was made on it. Parents said that the book was biased and they didn't like the way that it portrayed police officers. Concerned parents added that they felt the book was too mature to be in an elementary school library.

Librarians evaluated and advised the board that the book met standards for the elementary age group because it demonstrated the structure of poetry.

Following the vote, the board said they would review the process of how librarians approve books. They will continue to have discussions on that in work sessions.

