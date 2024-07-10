Hanover School Board votes overwhelmingly to ban phones in county schools

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- The Hanover County School Board voted 6-1 to ban cell phones in its schools, following a Tuesday afternoon board meeting.

The vote comes hours after Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin issued an executive order to create a "cell-phone free education" in schools across the state.

The approved cell-phone policy in Hanover School is as follows:

All mobile devices/earbuds must be powered off and out of sight during classroom instruction on the instructional day. This begins when a student enters the building and does not end until the dismissal bell rings.

Students must store their mobile devices/headphones (including earbuds) in their backpacks during classroom instruction on the instructional day.

If a student does not have a backpack or locking device to store their mobile device/headphones (including earbuds), then a backpack will be provided.

If a student is not meeting expectations, the teacher will notify the administration using the Google form and say to the student, “I want to make sure that you are aware that you are not meeting the expectations for mobile device use.” Failure to attend and comply with assigned discipline will result in further disciplinary action. Discipline will carry to next school year unless student is changing schools. If so, new principal will make decision.



