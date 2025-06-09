Driver crashes car into Hanover fire station

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A driver crashed a car into the Henry Volunteer Fire Department station on Chamberlayne Road Monday morning after a medical emergency.

Crews at the station felt and heard a vehicle crash into the building just after 6 a.m., according to officials.

Initial reports indicate the incident was caused by a medical emergency, and no charges are being filed at this time.

The driver, who is a male juvenile, was taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay, according to a Hanover Fire spokesperson.

No one else was injured in the incident.

The station remains in service and no equipment or personnel had to be staged elsewhere. Officials said they are working with the county government and contractors for a long-term fix.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

